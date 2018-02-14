Berlin Event: „Global Action Day“ Against the US-Military Base in Guantanomo – Sat, January, 24

Planning Version for:

Saturday, January, 24 – Berlin, Brandenburger Tor, Pariser Platz

Based on the Resolution unanimously adopted at the Conference Against U.S. Military Bases in Baltimore we are in solidarity with our Brothers and Sisters around the world who are organising actions against U.S. illegal occupation of Guantánamo and demand that the United States Government promptly withdraw all its forces and personnel from Guantánamo Bay and immediately declare ALL agreements ceding control of Guantánamo Bay to the United States to be null and void.

http://noforeignbases.org

„Global Action Day“ gegen die US-Militärbasis in Guantanamo.

URL: https://cooptv.wordpress.com/2018/02/14/berlin-global-action-day-guantanomo

Kontakt: elkezwinge@gmx.de

