China Reportedly Negotiating Creation of Military Base With Afghanistan (Sputniknews)

The military base will be reportedly constructed in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Badakhshan that borders China’s Xinjiang – a restive region with a Muslim Uighur minority that Beijing views as a potential source of instability.

The Chinese and Afghan officials are discussing the construction of a base in Wakhan Corridor, a remote mountainous strip that is isolated from the rest of Afghanistan, according to Afghan Defense Ministry deputy spokesman Mohammad Radmanesh.

more

https://sputniknews.com/asia/201802021061295128-beijing-afghanistan-base/

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge