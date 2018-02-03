French Communist Party on EU’s existential crisis and the hegemonic crisis of Western Europe, on nationalism and xenophobia, on the urgency to break off from NATO, in order to create a common space for cooperation, peace and security, from Brest to Vladivostok
French Communist Party
Vincent Boulet, membre du Conseil national
représentant du PCF au Bureau exécutif du PGE
Address to the Conference of Communist and Workers’ Parties, 2 November 2017
Dear Comrades,
here the PDF of the declaration
http://bit.ly/2BQKRrK
Gefällt mir:
Gefällt mir Lade …
Ähnliche Beiträge
Posted on 3. Februar 2018 at 07:09 in Allgemein | RSS feed