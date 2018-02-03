French Communist Party on EU’s existential crisis and the hegemonic crisis of Western Europe, on nationalism and xenophobia, on the urgency to break off from NATO, in order to create a common space for cooperation, peace and security, from Brest to Vladivostok

French Communist Party

Vincent Boulet, membre du Conseil national

représentant du PCF au Bureau exécutif du PGE

Address to the Conference of Communist and Workers’ Parties, 2 November 2017

Dear Comrades,

here the PDF of the declaration

http://bit.ly/2BQKRrK

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge