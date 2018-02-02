Shifting Geopolitical Realities in Afghanistan. Threat to US Hegemony? (Globalresearch)

Violent geopolitical rivalries between imperialist and hegemonist powers over Afghanistan’s natural resources, trade and transit routes, and geostrategic location have dramatically intensified.

Despite sixteen years of heavy-handed US presence to establish its hegemony in Afghanistan and beyond, influence of regional powers like Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, and India is growing.

read more:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/shifting-geopolitical-realities-in-afghanistan-threat-to-us-hegemony/5627517

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge