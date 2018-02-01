Billionaire Omidyar’s “Intercept”: Government-Silicon Valley Nexus to Intercept & Censor Whistleblowers

Newsbud Founder and Editor Sibel Edmonds is joined by Investigative Journalist Whitney Webb to discuss Webb’s recent three-part investigative report exposing billionaire founder of the Intercept- Pierre Omidyar. Webb delves deep into Omidyar’s long-ongoing multi-billion dollar partnership with government agencies, including the CIA and NSA, questionable coincidences and ties between Omidyar-Snowden, Glenn Greenwald’s hushed contract and arrangements with Omidyar to privatize Snowden’s 500+K page leak, Freedom of Press Foundation’s betrayal of Wikileaks’ Julian Assange, and much more. Do not miss this explosive interview exposing the new trend in intercepting and neutralizing whistleblowers and their information.

NSA/CIA Puzzle: Verwirrendes Beziehungsgeflecht zwischen The Intercept, Snowden, Greenwald, Scahill, Omidyar Network, Tony Blair, Booz Allen Hamilton, Ebay, Paypal

https://cooptv.wordpress.com/2014/02/10/nsacia-puzzle-verwirrendes-beziehungsgeflecht-zwischen-the-intercept-snowden-greenwald-scahill-omidyar-network-tony-blair-booz-allen-hamilton-ebay-paypal/

First Look: Omidyar’s $250 Million Dollar Media Venture and the Greenwald / Paypal / NSA saga

https://cooptv.wordpress.com/2014/01/10/first-look-omidyars-250-million-dollar-media-venture-and-the-greenwald-paypal-nsa-saga/

