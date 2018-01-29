«   |  

Russia plans to set up its ‚own internet‘ with China, India and other BRICS members

At a meeting at the end of the October, the Russian Security Council ordered its telecoms ministry to look at a „system of backup DNS root name servers, independent of the control of ICANN, IANA and VeriSign, and capable of servicing the requests of users from the listed countries in the case of faults or targeted intervention,“ according to the policy document.

https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/12/01/russia_own_internet/

https://www.rt.com/politics/417254-russian-public-support-idea-of/

