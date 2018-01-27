Solidarity with the Ex-Presidents of Brazil Lula & Rousseff

After the undemocratic removal of Dilma Rousseff as president of Brazil via an illegitimate process that saw 62 senators overturn the votes of 54 million, there has been an unprecedented defamation campaign against former president Lula. This “trial by media” is an attempt to keep Lula from participating in the political process. As a highly popular figure as a result of reforms that lifted millions from poverty, Lula is considered a possible candidate in the 2018 elections. Investigating Lula, prosecutors have been unable to find any illegal activity committed. Despite this, they have submitted him to a number of arbitrary constraints and detainments, leading to a UN investigation taking place due to concern that his rights have been infringed. We, the undersigned, oppose this concerted campaign against Lula and stand in solidarity with those struggling for democracy and social progress in Brazil.

Chris Williamson Labour Friends of Progressive Latin America and former MP

Roger Godsiff MP

Grahame Morris MP

Elaine Smith MSP

Neil Findley MSP

Baroness Jean Corston

Lord Martin O’Neill

Lord David Lea

Len McCluskey General secretary, Unite the Union

Tim Roache General secretary, GMB

Kevin Courtney General secretary, NUT

Manuel Cortes General secretary, TSSA

Mick Whelan General secretary, Aslef

Ronnie Draper General secretary, BFAWU

Roger McKenzie Assistant general secretary, Unison

Owen Tudor Head of European Union and international relations, TUC

John Hendy QC Queen’s Council barrister, Old Square Chambers

Ann Pettifor Economist

Dr Julia Buxton School of Public Policy, Central European University

Dr Francisco Dominguez Head of Latin American studies, Middlesex University

Salma Yaqoob Activist

Matt Willgress Editor, No Coup in Brazil

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge