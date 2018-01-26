Alternet’s search traffic down 71 % .  Consortium News down 72 %, Global Research and Truthdig have seen declines.  Situation appears to be growing worse.

The reductions coincided with the introduction of algorithms imposed by Google to fight „fake news.“ Google said the algorithms are designed to elevate „more authoritative content“ and marginalize „blatantly misleading, low quality, offensive or downright false information.“ It soon became apparent, however, that in the name of combating „fake news,“ Google, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter are censoring left-wing, progressive and antiwar sites.

–Chris Hedges, columnist, war reporter, activist, truthdig, Thought Police for the 21st Century

Note: For example Consortium News has a LEAST BIAS rating from Media Bias/Fact Check. noting that their Factual Reporting is HIGH.

–Monika Bickert, head of global policy management at Facebook Note: Let’s get this straight, Facebook removes anti-war sites „by disrupting underlying ideologies that drive people to commit acts of violence.“ Nice. We believe that a key part of combating extremism is preventing recruitment by disrupting the underlying ideologies that drive people to commit acts of violence. That’s why we support a variety of counterspeech efforts.

NO ZEN QUOTE OF THE DAY

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge