CIA Gives Latest Indication Trump May Consider Preemptive Strike on North Korea

The CIA is briefing Trump on the risks and opportunities of a limited attack on North Korea, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

“We’re working to prepare a series of options to make sure that we can deliver a range of things so the president will have the full suite of possibilities. The president is intent on delivering this solution through diplomatic means,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo would “leave to others to address the capacity or the wisdom of a preemptive strike. From an intelligence perspective, we’re trying to ensure that all the various options that the president might want to consider are fully informed, that we understand what’s really going on and the risks associated with each of those decisions as best we can identify them for him.”

