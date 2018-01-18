Russian President Putin on the role of the U.S. in the Chechen Wars by supporting terrorists – CIA May be Planning to Assassinate Putin

„Our security services recorded direct contact between North Caucasus fighters and representatives of US intelligence in Azerbaijan,“ Mr Putin disclosed in a documentary film.

Once informed, he says, US President George W Bush promised to „kick ass“.

But he claims US intelligence then wrote to their Russian counterparts instead, proclaiming a right to support all „opposition forces“ in the country.

Putin said the Kremlin hoped for U.S. support in quelling a separatist movement in the Russian republic, but had observed “instead, U.S. special services supporting the terrorists.”

And talking to Oliver Stone during the shooting of a documentary Putin said;

“If we are talking about political support, this does not need proving,” Putin said, referring to the negative reaction internationally to Russia’s use of force in the tiny region. “This was done publicly, openly. And as far as operational and financial support is concerned—we have such evidence and above all some of it we have already submitted to our American colleagues.”

“In my view, the important thing is that upon us fell the absolutely lasting opinion that our American partners speak about supporting Russia in words, they speak about their preparedness to cooperate, including in fighting terrorism, but in deeds they use these terrorists to unsettle the internal political situation in Russia,” Putin told Stone

Putin outs the West as complicit to Chechen Wars (push for subtitles in english)



Vladimir Putin on escaping assassination attempts



CIA May be Planning to Assassinate Putin – Russian Intel General



Putin assassination plan foiled by joint special forces op



Putin assassination plot foiled



Putin on the fear of being assassinated



