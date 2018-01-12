Rev Ashdown And What He Witnessed In Syria: Assad is very popular – Russia protected Syria and the Western Media was silent or spreading lies about the crimes against the people

https://sana.sy/en/?p=119402

Damascus, SANA-Head of delegation of the British House of Lords and the Anglican Church, Pastor Andrew Ashdown, has said that Syria has been facing a proxy-war waged by a number of countries without taking the interests of the Syrian people into consideration, adding that it is time the international community should listen to the will of the Syrian people.

In a statement to SANA during a reception held Sunday evening for the guest delegation at the Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East for the Syriac Orthodox at its headquarters in Bab Touma area in Damascus, Ashdown said that Britain should support Syria socially, religiously and economically and it should regret the destructive role it has played against Syria over the past period.

Ashdown noted a shift in the British public opinion regarding events in Syria, affirming that the British people don’t believe the western media’s narrative about Syria events anymore.

He clarified that the delegation’s visit is to listen to the people and convey the truth of what is going on in Syria to the world.

The Pastor stressed that Syria’s steadfastness and the courage of the Syrians are examples to be followed by the rest countries of the world.

Ashdown hoped that the delegation will be able to convince the British politicians to change their stances on the crisis in Syria, saying that it is time the international community should listen to the will of the Syrian people.

He also stressed the importance of reconstructing the country and the need to preserve Syria’s cultural identity, inclusiveness and diversity.

For his part, Patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, said it is important that members of the delegations convey the truth of what they saw in Syria and to be the voice of the Syrians in Britain, stressing the need to intensify efforts to lift the coercive unilateral economic measures imposed on Syria.

H. Zain/ Ghossoun