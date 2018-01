“Based on an international arrest warrant the suspect M.H. was arrested a few days ago in Cyprus. He has been a wanted person since 2010,” police spokesman Baki Kelani told Reuters.

Russia has also issued an international arrest warrant for Harel.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-kosovo-arrest/suspect-in-kosovo-organ-trafficking-case-arrested-in-cyprus-idUSKBN1EU1TS

