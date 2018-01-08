«   |  

Stephen Bannon, former White House chief strategist partners with Guo Wengui, expatriate Chinese businessman living in New York City who calls China “the most corrupt, tyrannical and brutal state on earth, bar North Korea”

Writing in the Washington Times last month, Guo claimed China had become “the most corrupt, tyrannical and brutal state on earth, bar North Korea”. Only he – and his American hosts – could save it from “tyranny and barbarism”.

„…..result of my effort to expose the leviathan Chinese Mafia state, the most corrupt, tyrannical and brutal state on earth, bar North Korea, a state some of whose leaders systematically have stolen trillions of dollars of the Chinese people’s wealth. ….., opposition to rule by mafia thuggery, by a police state and by a regime characterized by institutionalized corruption.

…….I have been a subject of multiple kidnap and assassination attempts, unprecedented in the last 100 years of Chinese history,…..“

https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/sep/18/asylum-seekers-still-thank-america/

