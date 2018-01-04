Iran at UN accuses US of meddling in the its internal affairs by encouraging protestors to change their government

Iran accused the United States at the United Nations of meddling in its domestic affairs after President Donald Trump backed anti-government protests.

Iran’s UN Ambassador Khoshroo said in a letter that the US government „has stepped up its acts of intervention in a grotesque way in Iran’s internal affairs under the pretext of providing support for sporadic protests, which in several instances were hijacked by infiltrators.“

Khoshroo charged that the United States had violated international law and the principles of the UN charter, and urged countries to condemn Washington’s statements.

„The president and vice president of the United States, in their numerous absurd tweets, incited Iranians to engage in disruptive acts,“ said Khoshroo in the letter to the Security Council and to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

„The US Department of State went so far as admitting that the US government wants to encourage protestors in Iran to change their government, admitting that the US is engaged in interfering with the internal affairs of Iran through Facebook and Twitter,“ he added.

The letter was released after Trump pledged to help Iranians „take back“ their government and the White House weighed sanctions against those involved in the crackdown against demonstrators.

„Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!“ Trump tweeted.

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge