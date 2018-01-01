Latest events in some cities of Iran: Attempt to hijack nation’s voice (Tehran Times)

Sources close to security bodies have said of over 500 people arrested during the disturbances in different cities in Iran, more than 80 percent have admitted receiving money and ordered from outside the country to misuse the people’s protest against price rises and high unemployment.

This comes against the backdrop of a declared scheme by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to bring unrest to the streets of Iran. The plot seems to have untraveled in the form of sporadic feats of sabotage by relatively professional men during the public protests over the last few days.

The premonition for this also came back in October by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who said Washington would seek regime change in Iran.

A recent anti-Iran plan by Saudis, Zionists, and the US was put to force by funding the terrorist expatriate group Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) to seize the moment and wreak chaos.

more

https://en.mehrnews.com/print/130827/Attempt-to-hijack-nation-s-voice

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge