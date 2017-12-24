Free Syrian Army (FSA) commander revealed that the US had fully suspended its support for all FSA groups in northern and southern Syria

On December 18, a Free Syrian Army (FSA) commander revealed to the Syrian opposition news outlet Enab Baladi that the US had fully suspended its support for all FSA groups in northern and southern Syria. FSA groups were allegedly informed of the US decision during a joint meeting.

According to the Enab Baladi report, the US even closed its infamous Military Operation Center (MOC) in Jordan. The MOC is known for providing financial, military and intelligence support for the FSA and radical Islamist groups in southern Syria. The US also shut down another Military Operation Center in Turkey, named by Turks “MOM”, according to the FSA commander. The MOM provided support to militant groups in northern Syria.

If the report is confirmed, this will indicate that Washington is going to focus further on supporting the SDF and its separatist intensions in northeastern Syria.

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge