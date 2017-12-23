Police probe video of Muslim girl beaten gang-style in Florida (RT)

The Council on American-Islamic Relations-Florida (CAIR) slammed the attack on the girl, calling upon law enforcement agencies to press charges against those who beat Manaal.

“CAIR-Florida receives numerous complaints of school bullying incidents and serious assaults against Muslim youth at a constantly increasing rate,” Omar Saleh, CAIR-Florida Civil Rights counsel, said in a statement. “We have reached out to the victim’s family and will ensure that this serious issue is addressed swiftly and appropriately by local officials.”

https://www.rt.com/usa/414046-florida-muslim-girl-beaten-video/

