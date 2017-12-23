Facebook ditches fake news flag after admitting it was making the problem worse (London Telegraph)

Facebook is getting rid of its fake news red flags because they were making fabricated media reports appear more believable to its users.

The social network began showing “disputed” warnings next to articles in December to alert people that third party fact-checking websites deemed them misleading.

…prompted by research suggesting users would actually believe fake news even if it was flagged as incorrect or a misleading.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2017/12/21/facebook-ditches-fake-news-flag-making-problem-worse/

