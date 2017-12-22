Japan welcome to join China’s “Belt and Road Initiative”(South China Morning Post)

Territorial and historical disputes have long affected relations between China and Japan, exacerbated in recent years by Abe’s nationalism and revisionist policies. But ties have been gradually improving, a fresh start being given by a meeting between Xi and the Japanese leader on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam on November 11. Abe and Premier Li Keqiang held more talks in Manila two days later, agreeing to make further efforts to repair the fractured relationship. Japan hopes to host long-delayed trilateral talks with Li and South Korean President Moon Jae-in before the end of the year. High-level dialogue will warm ties between China and Japan. Abe’s offer to support the trade initiative should be formalised and furthered through also joining the China-hosted Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Such projects are grounded in globalisation and aimed at interconnected growth and shared prosperity, which will also build trust and understanding. The benefits of such cooperation cannot be underestimated.

read more

http://www.scmp.com/comment/insight-opinion/article/2124624/japan-welcome-join-belt-and-road

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge