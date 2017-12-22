Japan said ready to cooperate with China’s ‘Silk Road’ project (Japan Times)

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to promote cooperation in China’s cross-border infrastructure development project, in a shift in diplomatic policy to check Beijing’s growing territorial assertiveness in the region, government sources said Sunday.

The Japanese government has briefed China on Abe’s current goal of promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region and the policy’s positive effects on Beijing’s so-called One Belt, One Road cross-border infrastructure initiative, according to the sources.

“Our strategy is to achieve stability and prosperity of international society by coordinating with countries in the Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean,” one of the sources said. “This should contribute to advancing the One Belt, One Road initiative.”

read whole article

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2017/12/18/national/politics-diplomacy/japan-said-ready-cooperate-chinas-silk-road-project/#.Wj0Tv1Xiapo

