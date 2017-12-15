Über Gilad Atzmon und seine abzulehnende Ansichten zum Holocaust

Erhard Arendt ist Betreiber der Webseite „Palästina Portal“. Er versucht ein Verständnis für die palästinensische Seite des Nahostkonflikts zu wecken.

Ist es eine Lüge solche Zitate von Gilad Atzmon als Holocaustrelativierend und judenfeindlich anzusehen?

„Ich denke, dass Israel weit schlimmer ist als Nazi-Deutschland.“ «Wir neigen immer wieder dazu, die eindeutige Tatsache zu vergessen, dass Frieden in der Form der Versöhnung, des Liebe deinen Nächsten … der jüdischen Kultur zutiefst fremd ist … Es ist keine schlechte Idee, mit ihnen in Frieden zusammenzuleben, aber dieser Planet ist vermutlich nicht der richtige Platz dafür … weil dieser Kultur die Vorstellung, seinen Nachbarn zu lieben, fremd ist.»

Atzmon bezeichnete u.a. öffentlich,

„die uns bekannte Geschichtsschreibung über den Zweiten Weltkrieg und den Holocaust als eine komplette, von Amerikanern und Zionisten initiierte Fälschung“. „In Wirklichkeit arbeite ich mit Verachtung den Juden in mir sorgfältig heraus.“ „Juden und anderen ethnischen oder religiösen Minderheiten ging es deshalb gut, weil es andere gab, die um sie herum arbeiteten“. „In einem langen und schmerzlichen Prozess erfasse ich, dass Israel keinen humanistischen Juden hervorbringen würde“. „Ich brauchte viele Jahre, um zu begreifen, daß der Holocaust, die Kernvorstellung des modernen jüdischen Glaubens, durchaus nicht die historische Erzählung ist, denn historische Erzählungen haben nicht den Schutz des Gesetzes und der Politiker nötig. Ich brauchte Jahre dazu, um zu kapieren, daß meine Urgroßmutter nicht zu ´Seife´ und einem ´Lampenschirm´ verarbeitet worden war. Sie ist wahrscheinlich an Erschöpfung, Typhus und vielleicht sogar durch eine Massenerschießung umgekommen.“ „Wenn zum Beispiel die Nazis die Juden aus ihrem Reich heraus (judenrein – frei von Juden) oder sogar tot haben wollten, wie es die zionistische Erzählung wahrhaben will, wie kommt es dann, daß sie Tausende von ihnen am Ende des Krieges zurück ins Reich marschieren ließen?“ „Wenn die Nazis in Auschwitz-Birkenau eine Todesfabrik betrieben – warum wollten am Ende des Krieges die jüdischen Gefangenen mit ihnen gehen?“ „es gibt keinen einzigen jüdischen geschichtlichen Text, aus dem man lernen kann“ „Ich brauchte viele Jahre, um zu begreifen, daß der Holocaust, die Kernvorstellung des modernen jüdischen Glaubens, durchaus nicht die historische Erzählung ist, denn historische Erzählungen haben nicht den Schutz des Gesetzes und der Politiker nötig. Ich brauchte Jahre dazu, um zu kapieren, daß meine Urgroßmutter nicht zu ´Seife´ und einem ´Lampenschirm´ verarbeitet worden war. Sie ist wahrscheinlich an Erschöpfung, Typhus und vielleicht sogar durch eine Massenerschießung umgekommen.“

Atzmon benennt Ahmadinedschad als Zeugen. Ich glaubte Ahmadinedschad vom Vorwurfs des Holocaustleugners entlasten zu können. Ahmadinedschad (in Videos festgehalten) veranstaltete 2006 eine fürchterlich rassistisch Holocaust-Konferenz, dort traten vorwiegend Intellektuelle Neonazis, wirkliche Holocaustleugner auf, und öffentlich wurde verkündete, das man ihre „Forschung“ fördern wollte. http://www.palaestina-portal.eu/Ahmadinedschad%20%20und%20der%20Holocaust.htm

„A slightly confusing narrative. If the Nazis were interested in annihilating the entire European Jewish population as suggested by the orthodox Zionist holocaust narrative, then it is rather ambiguous as to just what led them to march what was left of European Jewry, into their crumbling Nazi fatherland at a time when it was clear that they were losing the war. The two narratives i.e. ‘annihilation’ and ‘death march’, seem to oppose each other. The issue deserves further elaboration. I would just suggest that the reasonable answers I have come across may severely damage the Zionist holocaust narrative.“

Atzmon has been accused of denying the Holocaust; he objects to this. „I have never denied the Holocaust or any other historical chapter,“ he says. „I also find the notion of ‚holocaust denial‘ to be meaningless, and on the verge of idiotic.“

Despite this, he declares that,

„the Holocaust narrative, in its current form, doesn’t make any historical sense. If, for instance, the Nazis wanted the Jews out of their Reich,“ he asks, „or even dead, as the Zionist narrative insists, how come they marched hundreds of thousands of them back into the Reich at the end of the war?“ 65 years after the liberation of Auschwitz we should reclaim our history and ask why? Why were the Jews hated? Why did European people stand up against their next door neighbours? Why are the Jews hated in the Middle East, surely they had a chance to open a new page in their troubled history? If they genuinely planned to do so, as the early Zionists claimed, why did they fail? Why did America tighten its immigration laws amid the growing danger to European Jews? We should also ask for what purpose do the holocaust denial laws serve? What is the holocaust religion there to conceal? As long as we fail to ask questions, we will be subjected to Zionists and their Neocons agents’ plots. We will continue killing in the name of Jewish suffering. We will maintain our complicity in Western imperialist crimes against humanity. As devastating as it may be, at a certain moment in time, a horrible chapter was given an exceptionally meta-historical status. Its ‚factuality‘ was sealed by draconian laws and its reasoning was secured by social and political settings. The Holocaust became the new Western religion. Unfortunately, it is the most sinister religion known to man.“

Here from an interview in 2011

https://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-4147243,00.html

„We must take the accusations that Jews are trying to take over the world with utmost seriousness. Israel is the Nazi Germany of our time. In fact, Israel today is worse than Nazi Germany.“

Question: The Holocaust issue is subject to an ongoing research process.

„This process institutionalizes the Jewish suffering and doesn’t impress me. I heard about Holocaust deniers who were forced to sit in jail just because they wouldn’t fall for the Holocaust narrative as described by the Zionists. Holocaust denial laws are the worst – they prevent Jews from understanding their own history. „Take the death marches issue, for example. It’s clear to everyone that at the beginning of the war the Nazis wanted to clear the Reich of Jews. If that’s the case, why did the lead the Jews at the end of the war into the Reich in what people refer to as ‚the death marches‘? If the Nazis wanted to destroy the Jews, the last thing they should have done was lead them to Germany.“

Question: Jews were an essential labor force.

„Jews were no longer a labor force. They were too weak and therefore died in the marches. Jews say the Nazis wanted to conceal evidence, but that’s an idiotic response because the Nazis left Jews behind in the camps.“

Question: Okay, so you tell me why the marches took place.

„According to one interesting answer, the Jews preferred to stay with the Germans than fall into the hands of the Russians. There was a typhus outbreak and the assumption was that if the Jews were taken to Germany, the Americans and Britons could deal with the disease. „So the death marches were actually humane. This is a very consistent ruling.“

Question: So the marches were a demonstration of humanity. You also claimed that Israel is worse than Nazi Germany. Do explain.

„Both Nazi Germany and Israel are driven by ethnocentrism. They are both racist countries with a tendency to expand. Israel and the Nazi movement are similar in many categories. But since Israel is a democratic country, each of its citizens is responsible for its crimes, while in Nazi Germany only the Führer and his party members were responsible for the war crimes. „Moreover, the Zionist movement was born before the Nazi movement. The Nazis disappeared, but the Zionists remain – and today they are even stronger than America.“

