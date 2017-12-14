Russian military delegation arrives in N. Korea, scouting any chance for dialogue (RT)

The Russian military have traveled to Pyongyang to „activate“ a settlement of the crisis in the region, Deputy Head of the Defense Ministry’s Public Council Aleksandr Kanshin told Interfax. „The aim of the military, political and diplomatic efforts is clear: all sides should be put back at negotiations table, to put away provocative and threatening military rhetoric and demonstration of force,“ the official said. He noted that such missions are part of a road map proposed by Moscow and Beijing, which seeks a solution to the nuclear tensions through dialogue.

read more

https://www.rt.com/news/412981-russian-delegation-north-korea/

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge