Russia to Largely Shape the Post-War Future of Syria – German Foreign Minister (Sputniknews)

Sigmar Gabriel, Germany’s top diplomat, has expressed his view on Moscow’s role in the fate of Syria:

„We see that Russia… will largely shape the post-war political future of Syria, as others have not done it,“ German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said speaking at the Berlin foreign policy forum on Tuesday.

Gabriel also stated that stability in Europe is impossible without Russia:

„Russia remains a neighbor of Europe and a very influential neighbor, as the example of Syria shows. Security and stability in the long term are possible only with Russia, and not against it,“ Sigmar Gabriel said.

The German foreign minister also stressed that „the threat of proliferation of nuclear weapons can be stopped only with the participation of the United States, Russia and China.“

https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201712051059703686-russia-syria-future-gabriel/

