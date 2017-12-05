German FM Sigmar Gabriel urges Germany to become more firm on foreign policy issues and less dependent on the U.S. – Russia Sanctions To Be Lifted Soon?

German FM Sigmar Gabriel will urge his Germany to become more firm on foreign policy issues and less dependent on the U.S., according to excerpts of a speech he is due to give today, Tuesday, which is cited by the newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Gabriel will tell an audience of politicians and government representatives at the Koerber Foundation that the traditional view of the United States as having a protecting role is beginning to “crumble”. He will state that the U.S. was no longer fulfilling its role as a global political power to the same extent that it once was.

The U.S. might start looking at Germany in a different way than before, as merely “one of many partners” and so Germany will be seen as a competitor, according to excerpts of a speech. Germany will continue to invest in its partnership with the United States but that Germany needs to be more assertive in representing its own interests.

“We must lay out our positions ourselves and where necessary draw red lines – among partners but also based on our own interests,” Gabriel is scheduled to say. Gabriel will give the example of the sanctions against Russia that the U.S. Congress agreed on in summer and which could ultimately affect Germany’s energy supply because they affect Russian pipelines.

Gabriel also warned against ending the nuclear deal with Iran, saying this would increase the risk of war and affect national security. Trump has refused to certify that Tehran was complying with the accord even though inspectors said it was. “In both cases Germany can no longer afford to wait for decisions in Washington or to simply react to that,” Gabriel will say, adding that Germany must analyse where it “disagrees” with the US. Gabriel’s Social Democrat (SPD) party has said it will launch talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives on forming a government next week if members of his centre-left party gave him the green light at a congress this weekend.

Turning to proposals by French President Emmanuel Macron to create a euro zone finance minister, parliament and budget, Gabriel will according to excerpts of the speech: “On financial issues I wish the French would become a bit more German.” But Germany needs to become “more French” on security issues and Europe could only progress if Germany and France agree on “joint points of orientation”, he is due to say. He said France and Germany would have “many serious discussions” to come on economic and financial issues.

