Assange warns of war with Iran

Tom Cotton is to take over CIA, Pompeo take over State according to NYT/Haberman+Baker. Such a move puts „ducks in a row“ for war with Iran. Cotton is a prominent Iran & WikiLeaks & Russia hawk funded by neocon+Israeli linked groups

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge