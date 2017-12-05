«   |  

Assange warns of war with Iran

Tom Cotton is to take over CIA, Pompeo take over State according to NYT/Haberman+Baker. Such a move puts „ducks in a row“ for war with Iran. Cotton is a prominent Iran & WikiLeaks & Russia hawk funded by neocon+Israeli linked groups

