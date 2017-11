Italian journalist Gian Micalessin’s interviews with three Georgian mercenaries who took part in the shooting massacre of protesters and police in Kiev in early 2014, and led to the overthrow of the Ukrainian government, have dismantled the new government’s account of the tragedy. Micalessin spoke to Sputnik about the implications of his findings.

more

https://sputniknews.com/interviews/201711271059469124-journalist-interviews-maidan-snipers/

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge