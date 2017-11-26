The $47mn question of Trump’s friendly words to Putin (RT)

Each time US President Donald Trump meets Russia’s Vladimir Putin, the talk is cordial and committed to establishing friendly relations between the two countries. Moreover, “partnership” is in fact the expressly-stated intention.

This week while Putin was hosting a major conference in Sochi to kick start the peace process in war-torn Syria, the Russian leader also had an hour-long telephone conversation with Trump, calling from the White House.

According to reports, Trump gave his backing to the Russian-led peace efforts going forward for Syria. The US president later described the phone call with Putin as “great.”

Notably, the White House said the two leaders discussed ways to “ensure the stability of a unified Syria free of malign intervention.” In a wide-ranging conversation, Trump and Putin also talked about how to “implement a lasting peace in Ukraine.”

This all sounds well and good, but how much importance or substance can be imputed to Trump’s friendly words?

read more

https://www.rt.com/op-edge/410942-trump-putin-friendly-words/