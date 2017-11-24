Moscow brands US presence in Syria as ‘close to occupation’ (RT)

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that there were no legal grounds for the US to have a military presence in Syria. “They are there not only without permission from Damascus, but also in direct violation of the wishes of the Syrian government. In fact, what they are doing could be described as occupation,” the official added.

Zakharova’s remarks came in response to an article published in Washington Post on Wednesday, which quoted anonymous US officials who said the goals of the Trump administration in Syria had shifted from defeating terrorists to influencing Syrian politics.

https://www.rt.com/news/410772-america-syria-occupation-russia/

