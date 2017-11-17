International Criminal Court’s Chief Prosecutor: US army and CIA may be guilty of war crimes in Afghanistan

On November 3, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) informed the court’s Pre-Trial Chamber, „[T]here is a reasonable basis to believe that war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in connection with the armed conflict in Afghanistan.“

In what Amnesty International’s Solomon Sacco called a „seminal moment for the ICC,“ Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda asked the court for authorization to commence an investigation that would focus on US military and CIA leaders, as well as Taliban and Afghan officials.

