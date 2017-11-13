What Is Happening In Saudi Arabia & The Middle East?

What Is Happening In Saudi Arabia? – Marwa Osman on The Corbett Report
NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=24886
The Lebanese Prime Minister has „resigned“ on Saudi tv. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has rounded up a dozen other princes in the House of Saud in a startling move that threatens to upset the kingdom. Reports saying that King Salman will step aside for the crown prince abound. What the hell is happening? Joining us to help sort through the rubble of this incredible week is Marwa Osman, a political analyst and commentator in Beirut.
Lebanese journalist Marwa Osman gives the best analyses and insights I’ve gotten so far into the shocking recent developments in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.
Lebanese Prime Minister, Saad Hariri was ordered to fly from his country to Riyadh and to announce his resignation, which has not been accepted by the Lebanese government.
We learn that there is a connection between Hariri’s forced resignation and the shooting death of Saudi Prince Abdul Aziz bin Fahd while the latter resisted arrest. The two had been very close friends since childhood and investment partners in recent times.
Like his cousin, Prince Muqrin whose helicopter was shot down by a Saudi warplane as he attempted escape to Yemen, Fahd represented the wing of the Saudi royal family who are opposed to Mohammed bin Salman’s power grab.
