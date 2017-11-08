FACEBOOK EVENT



We connect Syrian artists with artists from all over the world by having a connected interactive Party together.

Musicians, Djs, Comendians, Spoken Words, visual art, you name it!

The first Event will be in:

Berlin- Reykjavik-Damascus

on November 25th, 2017!

Syria Connect is a Partyconcept to connect different Cities and villages in Syria with other Cities and Villages around the Globe.

The first Event will take place in Berlin- Reykjavik- Damascus on November 25th, 2017.

Each Party will be connected via Livestream and Videobeamer to interact with the other 2 Parties.

Bands and Djs play, comedians and dicussionrounds, speakers and Spoken Word, Installations etc. can participate.

Sponsors are very welcome, so are artists, who wanna participate!

Hanin Elias

BERLIN LINEUP @Noize Fabrik:

Start at 19.00 Berlin time:

KEVORK ALMASSIAN (Lecture on Syria)

DJ FEMALE MACHO

LORD PUSSWHIP ( Iceland)

NERDWORKING’S MX10 Visual Design

DJ JAH FISH (Hip Hop)

DJ ZHAO ( NGOMA SOUND)

MDK (Mekanik Desrüktiw Komandöh)

ADAM JOHN WILLIAMS

VOCALMATADOR ( german Rap)

8 STRASSEN ( german Singer Songwriter)

HANIN ELIAS &

ELECTROSEXUAL ( electronique)

REYKJAVIK LINEUP @Gaukurinn:

Beginn: 21h of the Show before and after that live stream from Berlin and Damascus

DARREN FOREMAN Comedy

NICK JAMESON Comedy

ASDIS Comedy

JACKIE MOON

BEGGI SMARI and the BEXBAND

JENS HANSSON and BJORGVIN GISLASON

ELWOOD LEO

DIGGT DIVINE

BLAZ ROCA

VESNA

DAMASCUS @Gallery Mustafa Ali

https://www.facebook.com/Gallery-Mustafa-Ali-386860631507182/

ILIR MORINA

TREKA

(Stand up comedian and entertainer)

more info soon about Place & DJ

Special thanx to:

Kai Jüdemann

Fachanwalt für Medienrecht

Schlüterstraße 37

10629 Berlin

for the sponsorship!