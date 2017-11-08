We connect Syrian artists with artists from all over the world by having a connected interactive Party together.
Musicians, Djs, Comendians, Spoken Words, visual art, you name it!
The first Event will be in:
Berlin- Reykjavik-Damascus
on November 25th, 2017!
Syria Connect is a Partyconcept to connect different Cities and villages in Syria with other Cities and Villages around the Globe.
Each Party will be connected via Livestream and Videobeamer to interact with the other 2 Parties.
Bands and Djs play, comedians and dicussionrounds, speakers and Spoken Word, Installations etc. can participate.
Sponsors are very welcome, so are artists, who wanna participate!
Hanin Elias
BERLIN LINEUP @Noize Fabrik:
Start at 19.00 Berlin time:
KEVORK ALMASSIAN (Lecture on Syria)
DJ FEMALE MACHO
LORD PUSSWHIP ( Iceland)
NERDWORKING’S MX10 Visual Design
DJ JAH FISH (Hip Hop)
DJ ZHAO ( NGOMA SOUND)
MDK (Mekanik Desrüktiw Komandöh)
ADAM JOHN WILLIAMS
VOCALMATADOR ( german Rap)
8 STRASSEN ( german Singer Songwriter)
HANIN ELIAS &
ELECTROSEXUAL ( electronique)
REYKJAVIK LINEUP @Gaukurinn:
Beginn: 21h of the Show before and after that live stream from Berlin and Damascus
DARREN FOREMAN Comedy
NICK JAMESON Comedy
ASDIS Comedy
JACKIE MOON
BEGGI SMARI and the BEXBAND
JENS HANSSON and BJORGVIN GISLASON
ELWOOD LEO
DIGGT DIVINE
BLAZ ROCA
VESNA
DAMASCUS @Gallery Mustafa Ali
https://www.facebook.com/Gallery-Mustafa-Ali-386860631507182/
ILIR MORINA
TREKA
(Stand up comedian and entertainer)
more info soon about Place & DJ
Special thanx to:
Kai Jüdemann
Fachanwalt für Medienrecht
Schlüterstraße 37
10629 Berlin
for the sponsorship!