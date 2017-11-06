„US Special-Operations Forces Have Quietly Moved Onto the Russian Border“ (The Nation)

Das US-Militär habe in den vergangenen Jahren in vielen Nachbarländern Russlands Soldaten von Spezialeinheiten stationiert, berichtet Nick Turse. „For the past two years, the United States has maintained a special-operations contingent in almost every nation on Russia’s western border. ‚[W]e’ve had persistent presence in every country — every NATO country and others on the border with Russia doing phenomenal things with our allies, helping them prepare for their threats,‘ said [Gen. Raymond Thomas, the head of US Special Operations Command (SOCOM)], mentioning the Baltics as well as Romania, Poland, Ukraine, and Georgia by name. (…) According to Major Michael Weisman, a spokesman for US Special Operations Command Europe, elite US forces have deployed to 21 European countries in 2017 and conducted exercises with an even larger number of nations. ‚Outside of Russia and Belarus we train with virtually every country in Europe either bilaterally or through various multinational events,‘ he told TomDispatch.“

(The Nation vom 30.10.2017)

http://kurz.bpb.de/faf

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge