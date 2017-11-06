Osama Bin Laden’s Brother Arrested In Saudi Crackdown

As a reminder, a total of eleven princes, four current ministers and dozens of former ministers were among those who were detained. A list of those detained includes:

Bakr bin Laden, chairman of Saudi Binladin Group;

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of Kingdom Holding;

Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, minister of the National Guard;

Prince Turki bin Abdullah, former governor of Riyadh province;

Khalid al-Tuwaijri, former chief of the Royal Court;

Adel Fakeih, Minister of Economy and Planning;

Ibrahim al-Assaf, former finance minister;

Abdullah al-Sultan, commander of the Saudi navy;

Mohammad al-Tobaishi, former head of protocol at the Royal Court;

Amr al-Dabbagh, former governor of Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority;

Alwaleed al-Ibrahim, owner of television network MBC;

Khalid al-Mulheim, former director-general at Saudi Arabian Airlines;

Saoud al-Daweesh , former chief executive of Saudi Telecom;

Prince Turki bin Nasser, former head of the Presidency of Meteorology and Environment;

Prince Fahad bin Abdullah bin Mohammad al-Saud, former deputy defence minister;

Saleh Kamel, businessman;

Mohammad al-Amoudi, businessman;

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-05/osama-bin-laden%E2%80%99s-brother-arrested-saudi-crackdown

