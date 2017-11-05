DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile Says She „Feared For Her Life“ After Seth Rich Was Killed

The most shocking revelation contained in the excerpts from former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile’s book was buried in a Washington Post overview.

Brazile says she feared possible retribution from shadowy elements within the campaign and the Democratic Party who might blame her for the leak. Her fears only intensified, she says, after the mysterious shooting of former campaign staffer Seth Rich, who the authorities said was killed during a robbery, though many so-called conspiracy theorists have speculated about a possible Democratic plot to kill Rich for his role in leaking the stash of DNC emails to Wikileaks. Brazile’s anxiety eventually spiraled out of control, to the point where she feared for her own life while serving as interim chairwoman of the DNC.

