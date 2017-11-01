How the U.S. Spreads Global Chaos (consortiumnews.com)

I don’t think Americans‘ widespread complacency about foreign wars is justified based on our current dangerous situation. The US military empire is reaching the end of its (our) rope in having unleashed the neocon warhawks and CIA control freaks to seek political domination of the world through spreading terroristic chaos and destructive military force with all of its inherent limitations (given that soft or „smart power“ is always going to be in tension and trade-off with „might makes right“).

The excellent article by Nicolas J Sandy Davies (below) is a must read and must share if we are ever to stop digging ourselves further into the hole we now find collapsing in upon ourselves. Chock full of politically incorrect but absolutely true insights and the very harsh reality that adherents of both political parties and all of our mainstream media sellers of American Exceptionalism refuse to believe, it’s the best summary I’ve ever read of how all the post WWII (highly illegal) geopolitical overreach schemes and counterproductive bombing campaigns (after our „War Dept“ had to morph into CIA operations to covertly gin up and provoke wars) have played out, sacrificing the little bit left of U.S. „moral authority“ and spawning chaos, corruption and terrorism not only abroad but (increasingly) domestically. Key excerpts:

„The critical “lesson of Vietnam” was summed up by Richard Barnet in his 1972 book ‚Roots of War‘, ‚At the very moment that the number one nation has perfected the science of killing,‘ Barnet wrote, ‚It has become an impractical means of political domination’…. Ironically but predictably, the US’s aggressive and illegal war policy has finally provoked a real military threat to the US, albeit one that has emerged only in response to US war plans. As I explained in a recent article , North Korea’s discovery in 2016 of a US plan to assassinate its president, Kim Jong Un, and launch a Second Korean War has triggered a crash program to develop long-range ballistic missiles that could give North Korea a viable nuclear deterrent and prevent a US attack. But the North Koreans will not feel safe from attack until their leaders and ours are sure that their missiles can deliver a nuclear strike against the US mainland….This may be the most dangerous idea we have heard from US policymakers since the end of the Cold War, but it is the logical culmination of a systematic normalization of deviant and illegal US war-making that has already cost millions of lives in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Pakistan. As historian Gabriel Kolko wrote in ‚Century of War‘ in 1994, ‚options and decisions that are intrinsically dangerous and irrational become not merely plausible but the only form of reasoning about war and diplomacy that is possible in official circles.’”

How America Spreads Global Chaos

The U.S. government may pretend to respect a “rules-based” global order, but the only rule Washington seems to follow is “might makes right” — and the CIA has long served as a chief instigator and enforcer, writes Nicolas J.S. Davies.

By Nicolas J.S. Davies

