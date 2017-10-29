JFK Files: US Officials Plotted Destruction Of Cuban Crops With Biological Agents – vivid representation of disregard U.S. officials had for international law, sovereignty and human life.

Several of the more intriguing files released in the President John F. Kennedy assassination files have little to do with specific aspects of the assassination. Instead, they involve covert operations that were contextually related to possible theories that were initially entertained by investigators.

A special group of military generals and CIA officials met to discuss “sabotage operations” in Cuba on September 6, 1962. The group discussed “agricultural sabotage.”

http://www.mintpressnews.com/jfk-files-us-officials-plotted-destruction-cuban-crops-biological-agents/233826/

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge