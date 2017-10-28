JFK Files Expose CIA Plot to Stage Miami Bombings and Blame Fidel Castro (telesur)

CIA considered bombing Miami and other cities to create a terror threat while blaming the government of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, according to the recently-published „JFK files.“

The report said the Central Intelligence Agency, CIA, considered staging several terror events involving Cuban citizens to seek blame for Castro’s government.

The release of 2,891 previously classified files also shed a light on more aggressive tactics by the CIA, which included the placement of bombs and the creation of a terror environment.

„Exploding a few plastic bombs in carefully chosen spots, the arrest of a Cuban agent and the release of prepared documents substantiating Cuban involvement also would be helpful in projecting the idea of an irresponsible government,” the files went on.

The report also mentions how the CIA tried to assassinate Castro through bodysuits filled with deadly bacteria and explosive seashells planted underwater, taking advantage of the Cuban leader’s taste for diving.

„It was known that Fidel Castro liked to skindive,“ the reports said. „The CIA plan was to dust the inside of the suit with a fungus producing madera foot, a disabling and chronic skin disease, and also contaminating the suit with tuberculosis bacilli in the breathing apparatus.“

https://www.telesurtv.net/english/news/JFK-Files-Expose-CIA-Plot-to-Stage-Miami-Bombings-and-Blame-Fidel-Castro-20171027-0013.html

