JFK files: Russia denies any connection to president’s assassination before release of documents



‚It is information, and not disinformation that people want,‘ according to the Russian Foreign Ministry Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: „If even here wild insinuations are hurled at Russia, that would be a shame, because it is information, and not disinformation that people want.

„I can’t even imagine how one can distort this topic to such a degree,“ she reportedly said, despite no official accusations have been voiced publicly by the US government or police authorities.

