North Korea blasts Japan for using election to ‘pave groundwork’ for invasion – About Kishi Nobusuke, the grandfather of the newly elected PM Shinzo Abe

In a statement carried Monday by the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency, a spokesman from the country’s Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee lambasted the move, calling it reminiscent of Imperial Japan’s march across Asia before and during World War II.

“What the Japanese reactionaries seek in deliberately linking their step to dissolve the House of Representatives with the DPRK is to gratify their ambition for staying in power and pave the groundwork for reinvasion of the Korean peninsula in order to realize the old dream of the ‘Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere,’ taking advantage of the nuclear war moves of the U.S.,”

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2017/10/23/national/politics-diplomacy/north-korea-blasts-japan-using-election-pave-groundwork-invasion/

Japan’s New Order and Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere: Planning for Empire

This essay examines the ideology and politics of Japanese technocrats during the Pacific War. Focusing on Kishi Nobusuke and his faction of reform bureaucrats, it analyzes how these technocrats viewed the war as an unprecedented planning opportunity to realize their vision of Japan’s New Order and Asian empire.

the whole article here:

http://apjjf.org/2011/9/49/Janis-Mimura/3657/article.html

