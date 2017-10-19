«   |   »

Press Release: The winners of the International Uranium Film Festival Berlin 2017

ScreenHunter 302

The International Uranium Film Festival Berlin was for the 6th time in Berlin. Between Oktober 10 and 15, 2017, the in the world unique atomic age film festival screened 28 nuclear films. More than a dozen filmmakers participated the event with a fantastic audience from hundreds of people from Berlin and around the globe. About half of the film sessions were „Sold out“, „Esgotado“, „Ausverkauft“, thats one résumé.

http://uraniumfilmfestival.org/en/the-uraniumfilmfestival-2017-award-winners

Facebook Photo Album

https://www.facebook.com/UraniumFestival/media_set?set=a.10214943588968904.1073741842.1403809467&type=3

International Uranium Film Festival
Rua Monte Alegre, 356 / 301
Santa Teresa
Rio de Janeiro / RJ
CEP 20240-194
Brasil

http://www.uraniumfilmfestival.org

http://www.facebook.com/uraniumfilmfest

http://www.facebook.com/uranioemmovimento
http://www.facebook.com/aboutnukes
https://twitter.com/URANIUMFESTIVAL

Advertisements

Posted on 19. Oktober 2017 at 02:12 in Allgemein   |  RSS feed

%d Bloggern gefällt das: