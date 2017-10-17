S. Korea, U.S. start maritime drills against N. Korea

A joint US-South Korean Navy war drill report reveals, “A unit of U.S. special forces tasked with carrying out “decapitation” operations is aboard a nuclear-powered submarine in the group.”

Speculation is rife that the deployment could be what President Trump was referring to when he mentioned “the calm before the storm” in front of confused reporters two weeks ago.

Back in June it was reported that the U.S. and South Korea were training their special forces to track down and assassinate Kim Jong-un in the event of war as part of a joint operation.

North Korea has warned that it could respond to the training exercise with another ballistic missile launch to coincide with the Chinese 19th Party Congress on October 18.

Part of the wargame revolves around practicing the evacuation of noncombatant Americans out of South Korea in the event of war and other emergencies.

Assets mobilized for the joint drill include the U.S. 7th Fleet’s aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) and two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers – the USS Stethem (DDG-63) and the USS Mustin (DDG-89).

North Korea intensified its bellicose rhetoric against the United States on Sunday night, accusing Trump of being a “war merchant and strangler of peace.”

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Trump has instructed him to continue with diplomatic efforts, although Tillerson ominously added that this would be prolonged only “until the first bomb drops”.

