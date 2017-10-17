Extreme ‘Fake-News’ Industry emerged in Syria over the past 5 years – Excellent Interview with George Galloway and Vanessa Beeley!

An entire ‘fake-news’ industry emerged over the past five years in relation to Syria. Phantom armies of „moderate rebels“ were moved around like pieces on an imaginary chess board. A secular, multi-confessional society was to be placed in the strait jacket of ISIS-type distortions of faith, and the truth would not be allowed to stand in the way. In the din of ferocious falsification, it takes real courage to stand against the prevailing noise. One of the most courageous is Vanessa Beeley, truly deserving of the title “independent journalist”, so we invited her into the Sputnik studio to help us cut through the clutter.

https://www.rt.com/shows/sputnik/406678-fake-news-syria-isis-war/

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge