Bernie Sanders’s Outrageous Statements on Russia and Syria

May 17, 2017
Bernie Sanders Disagrees With Tulsi Gabbard On Assad And Syria
in news interviews, official statements, and tweets, Sanders has made it clear that he supports a political solution to ending the regime of Bashar al-Assad, who he has called “a butcher of his own people.” He has unequivocally stated that:
“Assad has got to go.”
Following the US missile strikes, Sanders released the following statement:
“As the most powerful nation on earth, the United States must work with the international community to bring peace and stability to Syria.”
So while Gabbard and Sanders may share perspectives when it comes to military intervention, their views on Assad and Syria are very different
unfortunately today we still have
examples of the U.S. supporting
policies that I believe will come back
to haunt us one is the ongoing Saudi war
in Yemen while we rightly condemn
Russian and Iranian support for Bashar
al-assad’s slaughter in Syria the U.S.
continues to support Saudi
Arabia’s destructive intervention in
Yemen which has killed many thousands of
civilians and created a humanitarian
crisis in one of the region’s poorest
countries such policies dramatically
undermine America’s ability to advance a
human rights agenda around the world and9
empowers authoritarian leaders who
insist that our support for those rights
and values is not serious
We developed an extremely
radical foreign policy initiative called
the Marshall Plan……
this was historically when countries won
terrible Wars ….. we ended up defeating
the brutality and barbarity of Nazi
Germany and Japanese Imperialism after
all of that the US-government
decided not to punish and
humiliate for losses think about all the
hatred all the bloodshed think about the
Holocaust and the U.S. decided
they would not revisit history and they
decided not to punish and humiliate the
losses rather we helped rebuild their
economies spending 130 billion dollars just
to reconstruct Western Europe …….
provided them support to reconstruct democratic
societies …. the result of that was an
extraordinary success today Germany the
country of the Holocaust the country of
Hitler’s dictatorship is now a strong
democracy and the economic engine of
Europe despite centuries of hostility
and again …
despite centuries of hostility there has
not been a major European war since
World War two that is an extraordinary
foreign policy success that we have
every right to be proud of..
„We saw this anti-democratic effort take place in the 2016 election right here in the United States, where we now know that the Russian government was engaged in a massive effort to undermine one of our greatest strengths: The integrity of our elections, and our faith in our own democracy.
„I found it incredible, by the way, that when the President of the United States spoke before the United Nations on Monday, he did not even mention that outrage.
„Well, I will. Today I say to Mr. Putin: we will not allow you to undermine American democracy or democracies around the world. In fact, our goal is to not only strengthen American democracy, but to work in solidarity with supporters of democracy around the globe, including in Russia. In the struggle of democracy versus authoritarianism, we intend to win.“
Mr. Sanders also called Vladimir Putin a kleptocrat.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Muammar Gaddafi: „Look, everybody understands Gaddafi is a thug and murderer.“
on the Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Obama called him a “thug,”, also presidential hopeful Marco Rubio, who added „gangster“ Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan’s spokesperson: „Russia is a global menace led by a devious thug.“
Sanders issued the following statement after the U.S. carried out a missile strike in Syria LINK
“In a world of vicious dictators, Syria’s Bashar Assad tops the list as a dictator who has killed hundreds of thousands of his own citizens to protect his own power and wealth. His regime’s use of chemical weapons against the men, women and children of his country, in violation of all international conventions and moral standards, makes him a war criminal.
………….
“The Trump administration must explain to the American people exactly what this military escalation in Syria is intended to achieve, and how it fits into the broader goal of a political solution, which is the only way Syria’s devastating civil war ends. Congress has a responsibility to weigh in on these issues. As the Constitution requires, the president must come to Congress to authorize any further use of force against the Assad regime.
“Further, the U.S. must work with all parties to reinforce longstanding international norms against the use of chemical weapons, to hold Russia and Syria to the 2013 deal to destroy these weapons and to see that violators are made accountable.”