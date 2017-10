The truth cannot be that establishment policies have lead to massive income inequality and left the working class struggling to survive and thus are to blame for ugly political manifestations– from Trump, to Brexit, to the surprising support for Germany’s far-right AFD party. No, it must be Russia! Russia! Russia!

–Robert Perry, investigative journalist, co-founder Consortium News

NO ZEN QUOTE OF THE DAY

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge