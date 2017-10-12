Syria-Peace Event Berlin October, 14 at noon – Against terror and its supporters. Support Syria in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin!

Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 12 noon

in front of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Berlin.

In solidarity with Russia, with the Syrian government, Iran, China and the many other countries which either directly oppose terror in Syria, support the Syrian population and its government, or advocate an immediate end to the sanctions against Syria.

Link to the Facebook-website of the organizers: „Association of Syrian Students in Germany“ & other Syrian associations.

http://bit.ly/2hBUfr3

U.S. Hands Off Syria

An Urgent Message for Peace on the Eve of Wider War

We raise our voices against the violence of war and the enormous pressure of war propaganda,

lies and hidden agendas that are used to justify this war and every past U.S. war.

https://handsoffsyriacoalition.net/points-of-unity/

