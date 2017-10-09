The anatomy of „Syria’s revolution“

A lot of people wonder how the „Syrian revolution“ erupted in 2011? was it peaceful? did the people want to change the political regime in Syria?

Was President Assad hated by the majority? is it true that only the „minorities“ supporting him?

The answers to these questions could be known to many Syrians, but it is not to a lot of people outside Syria.

That’s why Syriana Analysis produced this video to deal with the concept of revolution in a scientific way and apply it to the Syrian situation. SA also documented the major lies that the Islamist Takfiris marketed since the early days of the crisis.

If you are interested to hear the other side of the story which is usually blacklisted by the MSM here you see the reality.

Warning the video contains graphic scenes

