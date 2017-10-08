Guo Wengui, Chinese billionaire, a resident of New York City criticizes Peking – Chinese government says Guo is a criminal wanted by Interpol.

A Chinese billionaire living in the United States has stepped up criticism of China’s Communist Party ahead of the party’s National Congress later this month.

Guo Wengui, a resident of New York City, was speaking at a news conference in Washington on Thursday. Originally from Shandong Province, Guo has been accusing the Communist Party leaders of corruption on social media.

Guo said there is no rule of law in China. He claimed that the family of Wang Qishan, a Politburo member who has led the party’s anti-corruption campaign, secretly possesses massive assets in the US and elsewhere.

Guo warned that the Chinese government has dispatched 27 agents to the United States this year on espionage missions. He showed a picture of what he said was a secret Chinese government document.

He claimed that Beijing’s long-term goal is to overthrow the US political system.

Guo also said his planned appearance at an event hosted by a Washington think tank was postponed due to pressure from China.

The Chinese government says Guo is a criminal wanted by the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol.

