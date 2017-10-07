YouTube alters search algorithm to better promote reputable sources – over Las Vegas conspiracy videos

YouTube altered its position, implementing changes to its platform in a direct effort to better promote reputable sources.

Tweaks to better promote reputable sources

„Silicon Valley has faced heightened scrutiny over the last year for allowing political propaganda and fake news to reach wide audiences, possibly playing a part in Russia’s efforts to interfere with the US presidential election.“

read the article:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/oct/06/youtube-alters-search-algorithm-over-fake-las-vegas-conspiracy-videos

………prompting the site to change its search results to promote more authoritative sources.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/youtube-tweaks-its-search-results-after-rise-of-las-vegas-conspiracy-theories-1507219180

