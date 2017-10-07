„Hate speech thrives on social media platforms“ Japan Times

One person who recently had his Twitter account permanently suspended is writer Tamotsu Sugano, who last year published a best-seller about the conservative lobbying organization Japan Conference. Since last spring Sugano has used Twitter to condemn Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his alleged involvement in two school-construction scandals. Various media reported that Sugano’s last tweet before Twitter pulled the plug was a call to opposition parties to submit a bill for a no-confidence vote when the Diet reopened last month.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2017/10/07/national/media-national/hate-speech-thrives-social-media-platforms/#.WdlceY-0Nko

