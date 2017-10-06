http://bit.ly/2xZ8bpa

We connect Syrian artists with artists all over the world by having a connected interactive Party together.

Musicians, Djs, Comendians, Spoken Words, visual art, you name it!

The first Event will be in Berlin- Reykjavic-Damascus

on November 25th, 2017!

Syria Connect is a Partyconcept to connect different Cities and villages in Syria with other Cities and Villages around the Globe.

The first Event will take place in Berlin- Reykjavic- Damascus on November 25th, 2017.

Each Party will be connected via Livestream and Videobeamer to interact with the other 2 Parties.

Bands and Djs play, comedians and dicussionrounds, speakers and Spoken Word, Installations etc. can participate.

The Income will be donated to garantied trustworthy syrian helporganisations like Gopa Derd, The Syrian Red Crescent, The Syrian Trust for Development.

I will bring it there personally and share receipts and photos, films of my trip.

Sponsors are very welcome, so are artists, who wanna participate!

Hanin Elias

BERLIN LINEUP Noize Fabrik: DJ FEMALE MACHO

NERDWORKING (Istanbul)

8 STRASSEN

HANIN ELIAS & ELECTROSEXUAL

REYKJAVIC LINEUP Gaukurinn:

DAMASCUS LINEUP: TREKA

